Batman Arkham devs' scrapped Superman game potentially seen in new concept art

Batman Arkham studio Rocksteady reportedly once pitched an idea for a Superman game to Warner Bros., but the publisher passed on the project.

According to James Sigfield (via Twitter), various Superman easter eggs hidden in Batman Arkham Knight were originally meant to tease a Superman follow-up to the Arkham trilogy. The game would apparently use the same "destruction tech" seen in the Batman Arkham games. Sigfield writes for Geeks Worldwide, where he first reported on a possible "soft reboot" of the Batman Arkham trilogy back in February.

"Hearing from multiple sources that Rocksteady pitched a Superman game to WB as a follow up to Arkham Knight, and WB passed on the project," Sigfield said of the cancelled Superman game.

Sigfield shared an image of what could be the Superman game's concept art, first posted online from the artist themselves, former Warner Bros. Montreal concept artist Joël Dos Reis Viegas. You can see Superman flying around what looks like the New Gotham portion of Arkham Knight.

Rumors have been piling on of late about potential projects from WB Games and Rocksteady, including an Xbox Series X-exclusive Superman game. Likewise, it's been reported that WB Games was set to unveil a new Batman game at E3 2020.

Coupling this new report with Rocksteady's past statement that their next game won't be a Superman game, it sounds like any potential Superman game won't involve the Batman Arkhman developer. And that's a shame, because if anyone were to make the first good Superman game, Rocksteady would surely be at the top of the list.

