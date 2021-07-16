Batman: Arkham City Riddler guide - how to find and solve every Riddler challenge

This Batman: Arkham City Riddler guide is here to help you through the tough task of beating all the challenges set by the wily Edward Nigma, because can you really claim to have completed the game unless you've ticked them all off? It's time for the Caped Crusader to put his thinking cap on, as there's a whole load of trophies, riddles, and other puzzles to solve to unlock all of these collectibles. Thankfully, solving all of the Batman: Arkham City Riddler challenges can be an entertaining process as you figure out their nuances, but if you're stuck on any or just want to blast through them quickly then we've got you covered.

Cameras are indicated on the map for each area, they're easy to spot once you're near them so we haven't included images of each. Just check the map for their locations.

Make sure to check out the rest of our Batman: Arkham City guides!

Table of Contents:

Harley Quinn's Revenge

Harley Quinn's Revenge is a post-launch DLC epilogue. Check out our complete collectibles guide for the DLC.