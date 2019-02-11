Here's all the BAFTA 2019 winners as Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse take home awards

Award season is well and truly in full swing. But, as the roll-call of BAFTA 2019 winners will attest, it’s not the same old Oscar-bait movies taking home the gongs in what is traditionally the last big stop before the Academy Awards. Instead, we got the female-led love story of The Favourite dominating proceedings, picking up seven awards. There was even time for superheroes to take their bow as both Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse picked up BAFTAs. Black Panther alum Letitia Wright (who plays Shuri in the MCU) even got a Rising Star award, as voted for by the public.
Plus, in a truly historic night, Netflix’s Roma won Best Picture, marking the first time the streaming service has ever won a Best Picture BAFTA. Perhaps in an even bigger shocker, Avengers: Infinity War went empty-handed throughout the night, losing out to an MCU rival for an award in a category many thought it had nailed down. All that and more is in the full BAFTA 2019 winners list down below.
Best Film
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma - WINNER
A Star is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
The Favourite - WINNER
McQueen
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
Beast - Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer) - WINNER
A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili - Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma - WINNER
Shoplifters
Documentary
Free Solo - WINNER
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Director
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER
A Star is Born - Bradley Cooper
Original Screenplay
Cold War - Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - WINNER
Green Book - Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Adam McKay
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott - WINNER
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man - Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
Leading Actress
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman - The Favourite - WINNER
Viola Davis - Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Christian Bale - Vice
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite - WINNER
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book - WINNER
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Original Music
BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns - March Shaiman
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson - WINNER
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody - Newton Thomas Sigel
Cold War - Łukasz Żal
The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
First Man - Linus Sandgren
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman
The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
First Man - Tom Cross
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough
Vice - Hank Corwin - WINNER
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
The Favourite - Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - WINNER
First Man - Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre, Gordon Sim
Roma - Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Bohemian Rhapsody - Julian Day
The Favourite - Sandy Powell - WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne
Make Up & Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody - Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell
The Favourite - Nadia Stacey - WINNER
Mary Queen of Scots - Jenny Shircore
Stan & Ollie - Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead
Vice - Kate Biscoe, Greg Cannom, Patricia DeHaney, Chris Gallaher
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody - John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst - WINNER
First Man - Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor
Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith
A Quiet Place - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, Ethan Van der Ryn
A Star is Born - Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick
Black Panther - Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick - WINNER
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins
First Man - Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm
Ready Player One - Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk
British Short Animation
I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse - WINNER
British Short Film
73 Cows - WINNER
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE Rising Star Award
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright - WINNER