Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror DLC adds dungeons and terrifying underground monsters

Back 4 Blood is adding underground dungeons, terrifying new monsters, new playable characters, and more with its first big expansion, Tunnels of Terror, launching April 12.

Turtle Rock revealed Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror as it celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning: 10 million players since launch. The expansion will be bundled in with copies of Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, and the annual pass, but you'll need to buy it separately if you only have the standard edition or are playing on Game Pass. Turtle Rock has yet to announce the price of the expansion as a standalone upgrade.

(Image credit: Turtle Rock)

Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror's headlining feature is a new co-op mode called Ridden Hives, in which you and your team of intrepid zombie hunters go underground to explore seven unique dungeons of labyrinthine tunnels. Down there you'll face off against a whole new type of monster with spiky heads – Warped Ridden like the landmine-equipped Urchins, massive Shredders, and ferocious Rippers. You'll also get to play as these three new monsters in Back 4 Blood's PvP Swarm mode.

To counterbalance the awful new creatures coming to Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock is also adding two new playable characters. Sharice is an axe-wielding firefighter and Heng is a "no-nonsense" restaurant owner who also uses an axe. Finally, Tunnels of Terror will add eight exclusive character skins, seven new legendary weapons, 12 new weapon skins, over 15 new cards, and more still to be revealed.

