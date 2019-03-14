The new Avengers: Endgame trailer teases Captain Marvel, fresh suits, and a final showdown with Thanos

Avengers: Endgame is a little over a month away, and Marvel has finally (finally!) given us a second look with a much longer Avengers 4 trailer that calls back to the MCU's history while teasing its potential future. Before you do anything else, sit back, find some headphones, and watch the entire two and half minute trailer above.

Even with the full trailer's extended length, the Russo brothers are doing very well to keep things under wraps this close to Avengers: Endgame's release. For starters, half of the trailer is old footage from previous Marvel films, including Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Avengers: Infinity War, distinguished from the new stuff by its monochromatic filter, with the odd splash of red for dramatic effect. But is there more to it than just savvy obfuscation?

Luckily, the fresh footage that is there is oh so glorious. We get a proper look at Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, both before the snappening - where he's seen hanging out with his daughter (potential future Avenger Kate Bishop) - and after, as newly mohawked vigilante Ronin.

There's also a fresh look at the surviving Avengers in their new, potentially quantum realm hopping suits, which corroborates with the leaked images to surface last year (though there's no sight of Professor Hulk just yet). Heck, Captain Marvel herself even shows up at the end, impressing Thor with her equally god-like confidence to match his (which also aligns with the behind-closed-doors footage shareholders saw a few weeks ago).

Here's your first look at the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/1ABjppabXTMarch 14, 2019

Other than that, the confirmation that Tony Stark and Nebula make it to Earth, and a brief shot of Rocket Racoon and Ant-Man fighting... something, the story details of Avengers: Endgame still remain up in the air, and this new trailer is doing very little to fill in the massive gaps.

Marvel has released a new poster (seen above) equally averse to spoiling a single thing, but that's probably for the best, as you'll want to go in blind for what is bound to be the movie event of the year. Now, time to watch that trailer on repeat for the next four weeks until show time.

Avengers: Endgame is out on April 25 in the UK and April 26 in the US. Check out what other upcoming movies are worth keeping an eye out for in 2019.