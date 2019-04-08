Avengers: Endgame clip explains why Captain Marvel didn't show up before now

Marvel has given us another look at Avengers: Endgame , and this one's in the form of a full scene rather than a stylish, teaser-filled trailer. You'll have already seen a bit of what's on offer here if you caught the second trailer for the film ; it shows Captain Marvel meeting up with the remaining Avengers to talk strategy, including the bit where Thor tries to use his remote-axe-grabbing powers to (unsuccessfully) rile the newcomer.

The scene is staged around a mostly unseen holographic projection of the Earth, which Black Widow inspects as she mentions that "he used the stones again." So Thanos definitely still has all the Infinity Stones in his possession after using them to power his life-obliterating snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Both Bruce Banner and James Rhodes (aka The Hulk and War Machine) seem dubious about going after Thanos again with how things ended the last time, but Black Widow and the two captains are more optimistic.

Oh, and why'd Captain Marvel take so long to show up? "There are a lot of other planets in the universe, and unfortunately they didn't have you guys." Simple! It looks like a slightly abbreviated version of this scene that Disney showed off at its most recent shareholder meeting.

So that's where Thanos is retiring to. Quick exchange between CapA, Natasha, Bruce, Rhodey, and CapM. Bruce asks what guarantee the ey have this ends differently. Cap M says they have her this time.March 7, 2019

We're just over two weeks from the film's debut and Avengers: Endgame tickets are getting tough to find. Marvel could go dead silent on the film from now until April 25 and folks would still be dying to see this huge chapter in the MCU, but I suspect we'll see at least a little bit more while we're waiting for the main event.

Check out our list of upcoming movies for even more films to look forward to, from the MCU and beyond. Or stay right here and watch what the Marvel universe would look like without all those special effects.