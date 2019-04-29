Chris Pratt shares "illegal" behind the scenes video from major Avengers: Endgame plot point

There will never be another cinematic event like Avengers: Endgame , and Chris Pratt knew it when he whipped out his phone and started filming the greatest collection of Earth's mightiest heroes (actors) milling about on set - despite that apparently being super against the rules. Fortunately, the actor behind Star Lord knew well enough to hold off on posting the video until after Endgame came out.

Speaking of which, beware of Avengers: Endgame spoilers in the rest of this article! If you haven't seen the movie yet, you'll probably want to just mosey right along. Might I recommend our Endgame-spoiler-free list of every new Marvel movie coming in the years ahead?

I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a groupthat likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed. chris pratt A photo posted by @prattprattpratt on Apr 29, 2019 at 12:57am PDT

Pratt's video appears to have been taken prior to filming the big final battle, but after when Hulk snapped back and returned the Avengers (and everyone else turned to dust by Thanos) to life. There's Dave Bautista in a comfy hoodie over his grape-purple dyed skin, Jeremy Renner absolutely getting into character as he lurks moodily over everybody else, Chris Evans hamming it up for the smartphone camera, and a ton more.

There will be many more Marvel movies, and chances are whatever new storyline follows the Infinity Saga will lead up to its own thrilling "everybody's here" conclusion (before starting over again once more). However big it goes, it won't be the first. Whether you're looking forward to another 22 Marvel movies or if you're ready to retire along with Dr. Banner, it's been a hell of a trip.