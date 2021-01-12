More Avengers movies are coming "at some point", reveals Marvel boss

The Marvel universe is set to expand in a big way, with loads of new Disney Plus TV shows on the way – including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki – as well as much anticipated movies like Spider-Man 3, which is shaping up to be an epic crossover, and the currently undated Fantastic Four reboot.

The Avengers were the MCU’s original heroes, though, and now President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has revealed if we can expect to see another movie with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes united in the future. Speaking to IGN, Feige commented: “I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point.” He jokingly added: “It’s a good title. Could use that.” Though IGN note that, in 2019, Feige confirmed there won't be an Avengers movie in Marvel Phase 4, so we'll be waiting a while.

Another Avengers movie would most likely feature a completely new line-up of heroes compared to the original crew, potentially bringing in new characters like She-Hulk and Kate Bishop.

Plus, since Disney’s acquisition of Fox, there has been speculation about how the X-Men could make their MCU debut. Feige has also teased their eventual appearance, telling Screen Rant: “You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started. I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally.”

With the news that Deadpool is joining the MCU in an R-rated threequel, it’s not all that surprising to find out the X-Men are being discussed. Considering Wanda is a mutant in Marvel comics, WandaVision could even be a way in for the new heroes.

We’ll have to wait and see how the X-Men eventually join the MCU, but in the meantime, check out our list of the best Marvel movies ranked.