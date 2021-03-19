Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting multiple spin-off movies and series with original creators involved

After the launch of Nickelodeon's Avatar Studios was announced earlier this year, we now have our first news of the output we can expect to see from the studio – an animated movie led by none other than original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, which is due to start production later this year.

"We are in the early stages of developing and exploring what we are calling an entire Avatar Airbender universe," Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins told Deadline . "Mike and Bryan are hard at work, and I think that universe will encompass definitely a theatrical film, animation, certainly multiple TV series and probably multiple films. I think we will be ready very soon to tell the world what is coming first but we are not there yet because we're in early stages of creative development."

The original Avatar: The Last Airbender series ran for three seasons between 2005 and 2008 and followed Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) and his friends, who must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending the destructive war with the Fire Nation. A follow-up series set in the same universe, The Legend of Korra, launched in 2012 and ran for four seasons. A new and original live-action Avatar series is set to arrive on Netflix soon, but this was made without the input of DiMartino or Konietzko.