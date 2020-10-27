Kate Winslet shows off underwater wings in new Avatar 2 set photo

The latest behind the scenes still from Avatar 2 gives us a new glimpse at Kate Winslet’s character in the sci-fi sequel. Winslet is shown wearing weights around her waist to stay submerged at the bottom of a water tank while filming an underwater scene. We don’t know much about her character, Ronal, but the new image shows her with giant wings – so we can guess she’s some kind of underwater creature.

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible,” Winslet told The Hollywood Reporter . “My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.”

Avatar 2 is set to explore the underwater world of fictional planet Pandora, so Winslet isn’t the only one spending a lot of time submerged – her co-star Sigourney Weaver recently revealed that she had to hold her breath for six minutes while filming the movie.

She told the New York Times that she spent a lot of time prepping for the role by deep-sea diving in Florida and Hawaii, where she would “recline on the ocean floor while manta rays glided over her.” The Alien actor also trained with elite military divers.

Winslet is one of the new faces joining the Avatar cast for the sequel, along with The Sopranos’ Edie Falco and Game of Thrones actor Oona Chaplin. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will return as human-turned-Na’vi Jake Sully and his Na’vi mate Neytiri, respectivelyy.

After a series of delays, Avatar 2 is set to hit big screens on December 16, 2022. Avatar 3 is due to follow in 2024, with the fourth and fifth instalments arriving in 2026 and 2028. While we wait, make sure to check out the best movies on Amazon Prime.