Where to buy a PS5 in Australia: keep checking these stores for PlayStation 5 stock

The PS5 officially launched on November 12 in Australia, but launch day consoles were thin on the ground: if you didn't pre-order you probably didn't get a console. The initial PS5 pre-order batch sold out straight away, and at the time of writing, it's looking like you aren't going to secure a console in 2020 if you don't already have a pre-order placed for November / December delivery. Also, if your plan was to walk into a bricks and mortar store to buy a launch day PS5, sadly that's off the cards: Sony has confirmed all PS5 launch day orders will take place online.

While stock is hard to find, we'll tell you which retailers are most likely to get more PS5 stock again. We do believe that we'll see stores get random stock in the runup to christmas, so don't give up hope quite yet. We will of course be updating this page with news of fresh PS5 stock when we find it or when our sources at retailers give us a heads up.

Sony has apologised for PS5 pre-order issues and is promising more stock is on the way. With that in mind, be sure to camp on the retailer pages linked below and hit 'refresh' every now and then to see if you get lucky.

We're checking these links very regularly to keep you updated on the PS5 purchase situation from the most reliable retailers. Our team of deal hunters has covered console launches for years now, so you're in good hands.

Want to know how much you should have squirreled away for launch day? The PS5 price is AU$749 for the standard console, while the PS5 Digital Edition (no disc-drive here) is set at AU$599. Both PlayStation 5 systems will be released on November 12 in Australia.

Australian retailers for PS5 pre-orders

Amazon AU (SOLD OUT)

The biggest retailer in the world stopped taking pre-orders for the PS5 shortly after they went live, but it looks like they'll start doing so today, though naturally you won't be getting a launch unit. Once you've placed your order you'll receive a shipment time frame, which is likely to be in December. View Deal

The Gamesmen

Aussie independent games retailer The Gamesmen had a small number of PS5s on launch day, but they were December shipments and very scarce. On Twitter they've announced that their December fleet has sold out, so if and when they're made available for sale again on the Gamesmen website, they probably won't ship until 2021.

Sony Online (SOLD OUT)

Buying a PS5 direct from the source seems like a no-brainer: it also offers free shipping. The problem is that their allocation is exhausted, you can't pre-order for the new patch, but you can sign up for notifications.

JB Hi-Fi (SOLD OUT)

The same story for JB Hi-Fi: they're not even taking pre-orders for the next round of PS5s, which at this rate probably won't ship until 2021.

EB Games (shipping in 2021)

EB Games had its powder well and truly ready, and managed to beat all other Aussie retailers to the punch with their PS5 pre-orders, and have since sold out on launch shipments. Once that allocation was exhausted, they took pre-orders for 2021 shipments. But at the time of writing you can't even pre-order for 2021. Whatever the case, you're probably not going to get a unit from EB Games this year.