Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update fixes Ostara Festival crashes

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.2.0.1 tackles crashing issues that players have been experiencing since the Ostara Festival update.

In a post on the Assassin’s Creed Twitter account Ubisoft doesn't offer full details on what to expect from the patch, but it seems like fixing crashes is top priority here. The Twitter post also warned that settlement decorations and decoration quests will be reset by the coming update, so don’t be surprised if things look a little different when you next boot up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Patch 1.2.0.1 is due to go live at 8:00 AM ET / 5.00 AM PT / 12 PM GMT, so we don’t have long to wait to find out the full patch notes and file size. The update is coming for all platforms simultaneously.

The Ostara Festival is an event currently running in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which brought the titular celebration to Eivor’s hometown of Ravensthorpe. This Nordic spin on Easter includes activities like egg hunts, archery challenges, drinking contests, and good old fashioned brawling. There are also some spooky spirits out in the forest which must be warded off at night too.

Since the Ostara Festival update was added, however, some players have been having issues with the game crashing . Ubisoft’s temporary solution was to remove some of the quests that were causing the crashes, but it looks like a permanent solution is now here.

Taking part in any of the Ostara festival activities lets players earn special rewards that are only available during this time-limited event. The Ostara Festival started on March 18 and will run through to April 8, so you’ve still got time to join the festivities.