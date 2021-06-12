Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC is coming this summer

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC is official, and it's coming this summer.

Ubisoft revealed the game's second expansion during today's Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase. As a recent DLC leak suggested , the Siege of Paris will take Eivor to the city of Francia to make friends and enemies as they see fit.

Today's reveal was light on details but did confirm that the Siege of Paris will feature "black box infiltration missions" that give players a general objective without any limitations on how they accomplish it. New abilities and equipment are also on the way, and ahead of the Siege of Paris, one-handed swords will be added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla "in the coming weeks."

The Siege of Paris will be Valhalla's second major DLC, and Ubisoft says it won't be the last. "For the first time on an Assassin's Creed title, we'll be supporting the game well into its second year," senior community developer Karen Lee said at Ubisoft Forward. "While this year will be a very active year for the game, we're already working on more expansions for next year. Something tells me that Eivor is not done with Odin yet."

A brief teaser for an upcoming expansion rounded out Valhalla's time at the showcase, with a molten runic gate pointing to more mythological shenanigans to come. We've been to England, Ireland, and soon France, but perhaps Valhalla's next expansion will take us out of the countryside and into the realm of the gods?

Ubisoft's showcase gave us new details on the Far Cry 6 Season Pass , which will bring back some fan-favorite villains as playable characters, as well as extended official gameplay footage to go with the Rainbow Six Extraction release date . Check out our ongoing E3 2021 roundup to catch up on all the other big news from this year's scattered but stacked event.

