Assassin's Creed Valhalla podcast series Echos of Valhalla explores the Viking history of the game

Echoes of Valhalla is a new podcast documentary series that explores the Viking history of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Now available on Spotify, the podcast is made up of five episodes that give a "deep dive into the history of the next installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise." Promising an immersive new audio experience that tells a captivating story with "insights from great Viking experts", the first episode starts off the series by exploring who the vikings were through their customs and beliefs.

Each episode runs at around 15 minutes in length, and features comedians, well-known experts, and reconstructed scenes to bring to life "the glorious era of the Vikings as you've never heard before."

"Echoes of Valhalla invites listeners to relieve the epic adventures of Scandinavian warriors invading England, with a unique audio podcast experience that has the feel of a documentary series," the official press release states. "The documentary aims to showcase the different ways of the Viking society including military strategy, shipbuilding, and the role of women."

Set to release on November 10 to coincide with the launch of the Xbox Series X, Assassin's Creed Valhalla adventure puts you in the shoes of Viking assassin Eivor in the 9th century AD (also known as the Dark Ages). Venturing away from Norway to settle in England via your longship, you'll be able to build up settlements and contend with the locals as you try to "carve out a new future" for your clan.

With dual-wield weapons, you'll also experience the fighting style of the Viking warrior. If you've been wanting to learn more about the era and the way of the Vikings ahead of the game's release, this podcast might just be your answer.

