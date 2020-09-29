Assassin's Creed Valhalla introduces Eivor's brother and enemy rulers in new story trailer

The latest story trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla focuses on why the Vikings left Norway for England, and the enemy rulers protagonist Eivor will face in their ever-expanding conquest.

A previous trailer stressed the internal conflict between Eivor's thirst for glory and their allegiance to the clan, and this new trailer spices that up by adding in Eivor's relationship with their brother Sigurd. Unwilling to condemn his clan to a life of perpetual war, Sigurd argues for leaving Norway in search of England. Of course, England won't just open up its shores, which leads us to the battles and rulers Eivor and Sigurd face on the other side of the sea.

England has a few pivotal rulers who clash with the Vikings, including "Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok." There's also repeated mention of "a mysterious, growing threat to England’s destiny" which seems to be related to the assassin league. If Assassin's Creed Odyssey is anything to go by, I take it that these are the enemy leaders you'll slowly whittle down as you explore England.

Eivor receives some interesting characterization in this trailer as well. Dubbed the Wolf-Kissed, Eivor is described as "orphan and sibling, warrior and poet." Absolute faith in Sigurd is one of the few constants in Eivor's description, which is a pretty good reflection of the way players can build their version of Eivor, from their sex to their politics.