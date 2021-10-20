Assassin's Creed Valhalla leak suggests its third big expansion is titled Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's third big expansion has been datamined yet again, and this time it seems we have an official title: Dawn of Ragnarok.

Naturally, this suggests the DLC will center around Assassin's Creed Valhalla's take on the fabled Ragnarok, a mythical event also at the heart of the highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok. The leak includes the names of a few achievements, one of which suggests the rumored expansion will be set in Svartalfheim.

All of this comes from a new video from noted dataminer j0nathan, translated by Eurogamer. J0nathan uncovered references to the fiery realm of Muspelheim in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's third DLC back in April, and now this latest info drop suggests the region's forces are gearing up to invade Svartalfheim. The dataminer says this conflict is one of the events that will precede Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Ragnarok.

Datamined achievement titles paint a vague idea of some of the content supposedly coming in the future. It sounds like you'll be recognized for discovering "all Dwarven Shelters," "fully upgrading Odin's Bracer," and defeating "30 enemies with an Atgeir," which appears to reference this polearm you might recognize from Valheim.

Finally, if the leak is authentic, it looks like Eivor is about to get some mythical abilities, including temporary invisibility, some sort of ice power, and a move you can use to bring back a fallen ally, maybe as your own personal undead henchman (but that's just our speculation).

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ending | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Treasures of Britain Excalibur