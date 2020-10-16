Assassin's Creed Valhalla has gone gold, with less than a month to go until launch.

The announcement of Ubisoft's huge action-RPG going gold came through the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account earlier today. The game will be launching in less than a month from now on November 10, for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, before coming to PS5 at launch on November 12.

We're extremely proud to share that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gone gold! 🎺On behalf of everyone working on the game, we can't wait to see how your own Viking saga unfolds. Your journey to glory starts on November 10. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/jeAcOSMHO3October 16, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla offers a free upgrade system for all current-gen platforms, buying into Xbox's Smart Delivery program as well. If you purchase the game on PS4, you'll get a free upgrade to PS5 when Sony's next-gen console launches, and there'll also be a free upgrade at launch for the Xbox Series X/S.

Just this week, Ubisoft revealed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla would feature excursions into North America. That's certainly a far cry from all the action we've seen so far taking place in England, which is where it's been said that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's romance options will build upon what was previously offered in 2018's Odyssey.

Just a few days ago, we got to go hands-on with Assassin's Creed Valhalla for ourselves. We found that it's got some of the best characters, and weirdest side quests that the long-running series has ever seen.

