Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric puzzle solution: How to solve the trippy mushroom experience

One of the first trippy mushroom experiences you'll stumble upon – in-game, not in real life – is the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric mystery. While most Fly Agaric puzzles in Assassin's Creed Valhalla can be solved through trial and error, guessing the correct gates to pass through, this one works a little differently because you need to light a series of braziers to open a single gate. If you're struggling with the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric puzzle, let us help with the solution.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric solution

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric puzzle can be found in the very north-east corner of the region, just over the river from the Isle of Ely Monastery, connected to the large piece of land mostly in East Anglia. Approach it and eat the mushroom on the floor to begin the puzzle.

You need to light three braziers to open the one and only gate. it's somewhat different to most Fly Agaric puzzles and as a result, is harder to guess your way through, because there are so many different possible solutions.

This solution is found by looking behind the five braziers; three of them have mini gates behind them, that frame the flame within them. Interact with those three to make them turn blue and voila! The big gate will open and you've completed the puzzle.

This is an easy one to stumble at because the clues can be overlooked, but thankfully there isn't any more to it. Some of the other Fly Agaric puzzles get wilder and more confusing later down the line, but at the start of the game this is one of the trickier ones.