Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay will be shown during Xbox Series X stream

Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay will debut during Xbox Series X upcoming stream event next week on May 7.

Not long after the Assassin's Creed Valhalla cinematic reveal trailer debuted, Xbox announced it would be holding an Xbox Series X gameplay debut stream, which will showcase third party games running on the next-gen console. Ubisoft then took to Twitter to reveal our first look at the gameplay of the upcoming Assassin's Creed adventure will be shown during the event.

Set for a Holiday 2020 release date just like the Xbox Series X and PS5, the initial reveal unveiled that Valhalla will launch on next-gen and current consoles, confirming cross-gen compatibility. We also got a big helping of news surrounding some of the features coming to Valhalla. Set in the Dark Ages in England, you'll be playing as Viking assassin called Eivor.

Happily, you'll get to choose to play as a man or a woman and will also let you create a Viking mercenary who can take part in raids. Following in the footsteps of Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Valhalla will continue to build on RPG elements such as choices with consequences, dialogue options, customization, and romance. Some special editions of the game were also revealed, and you can already pre-order Assasin's Creed Valhalla ahead of its release later this year.

The Xbox Series X Stream will also feature gameplay from other "global developer partners," but we don't know what upcoming Xbox Series X games we might see make an appearance just yet.

I'm personally so excited to see some of these features in action for the first time when the stream debuts. I especially hope we get to see Eivor rocking some tattoos and get to see our Viking protagonist hit the battlefield.

