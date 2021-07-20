Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla could be getting one-handed swords in next title update

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ’s next Title Update may contain one-handed swords if a not-so-subtle tweet from the game’s Twitter account is anything to go by.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla devs have put out a hint towards the game’s next title update which reads: “What if we added a 1H sword with our next Title Update?” A feature that has been highly requested by fans for a while now.

┳┻|┻┳|┳┻|┻┳|┳┻|┻┳|┳┻|┻┳|┳┻|┻┳|┳┻|┻┳|┳┻| _┻┳| •.•) What if we added a 1H sword┳┻|⊂ﾉ with our next Title Update? ┻┳|July 19, 2021 See more

This feature was actually mentioned during Ubisoft Forward’s E3 2021 presentation last month, where it was announced that the team behind Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be continuing to support the game into its second year. During this section of the presentation, it was revealed that the team plans to add community features and tweaks to the game including one-handed swords “in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced that updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will now take longer to release . This means that instead of releasing every four weeks, the game’s Title Updates will now release every five weeks in order to "allow for more thorough testing and refinement."

The last Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update (1.2.2) was released on June 15 and gave players three new skills to unlock. Based on the previous announcement which gave us a five-week-long window for when to expect the next update, we could see the release of the Title Update that the tweet talks about sometime very soon.

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content to look forward to, look no further than the return of the Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour - which will be making its way into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Autumn. The history-heavy mode will allow players to take a deep dive into the history of the Viking age and explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla without any combat getting in the way. It will also be free to everyone who already owns a copy of the game.

Fingers crossed we’ll be able to use swords one-handed as Eivor soon, however as of right now; we’re still waiting for Ubisoft to announce it officially.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ending | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Treasures of Britain Excalibur