Assassin's Creed Valhalla breaks series record for biggest launch week

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has sold more copies in its first week than any other game in the series, Ubisoft has announced.

Launched in the same week as PS5 and Xbox Series X, the latest in the storied Assassin's Creed series is also Ubisoft's biggest PC launch, period. Ubisoft also provided some fun facts about player activity in Valhalla - we've collectively traveled over four million kilometers, unlocked over 55 million buildings, won more than 3.5 million games of the dice game, and won over 1.8 million drinking games (we are Vikings, after all).

"We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much," said Assassin's Creed Valhalla producer Julien Laferrière in a press release. "Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come."

And on that last note, Ubisoft has already laid out its road map for Assassin's Creed Valhalla post launch, and we're due for seasonal content in December followed by two expansions in 2021. In fact, Eivor actor Magnus Bruun has already finished recording his scenes for the first DLC pack, titled Wrath of the Druids.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is currently celebrating critical success to complement its record-breaking sales. Our own 4.5/5 review called it "a roaring bloodied success with true heart," praising its open world, combat, and story.

If it's your first time dual-wielding axes, don't miss our essential Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips.