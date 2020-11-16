Assassin's Creed Valhalla Eivor actor has finished recording the first DLC

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting its first expansion, titled Wrath of the Druids, sometime in spring 2021, and the voice actor for the male Eivor has already recorded his scenes.

Eivor voice actor Magnus Bruun took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the milestone, teasing that the new DLC "will be a blast!" Wrath of the Druids is a story DLC pack that'll take players to Ireland for an investigation into an ancient Druidic cult. Meanwhile, you'll need to curry favor with Gaelic kings, conquer ring forts, and survive the beautiful, yet haunted and dangerous Irish wilds.

First DLC for #AssassinsCreedValhalla recorded! ‘Wrath of the Druids’ in beautiful Ireland will be a blast! 🇮🇪☘️💚🤘@assassinscreed 💥 pic.twitter.com/oyyYhwi0LoNovember 16, 2020

The Wrath of the Druids DLC is the first of two "major expansions of narratively driven gameplay" coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla along with a host of new content in the season pass. The second expansion is called The Siege of Paris, which will explore the titular raid on Paris during the Viking invasion of West Francia. Both DLC packs are included in the season pass, which can be bought for $40 and is included in the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game.

The first season of new content goes live in December and includes a new settlement area, a Viking festival to liven up player settlements, the new River Raids game mode, and a ranking system for Jomsviking. Season 1 will also come packing new player skills and abilities; weapons and gear; and cosmetic items for the settlement, longship, horse, and raven. Even more new stuff is coming in March with the launch of Season 2, and it doesn't sound like Ubisoft plans on slowing down with Valhalla for some time - check out the company's post-launch roadmap for Assassin's Creed Valhalla roadmap.

