Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrows: Crafting and how to get more explained

Are you wondering how to craft some Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrows? Don't worry, I was too at the start of the game. Your bow and arrows are your trusty ranged companion throughout the entirety of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and one of three specialities you can spec into via the skill tree. If you want to become a ranged master, you need a full quiver of arrows. But how do you get more Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrows, and can you craft them?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrows explained

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, you could obtain various types of arrow by crafting them with the right ingredients and materials. Unfortunately, I bring bad news. You cannot craft arrows in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It feels like a step backwards but the materials you'd previously use to craft arrows, like wood and metal, aren't a thing in this game. You can farm iron ore, but that is used to upgrade equipment, not craft arrows.

So how do you get more arrows? There are two ways, the first of which is to buy them from merchants. There are a few different types of arrow in the game, such as light, hunting, and predator. Each one has different properties and cost if you hover over it in the menu.

The other, cheaper way to get arrows is to simply loot them as you go along. Most camps and towers will have cylindrical containers of arrows everywhere, from the tallest towers to the winding walls, for enemy arches to restock. Kill the enemies and loot the arrows to have a constant supply, as long as you have a look around. You can't choose which type of arrow you get from these, but as long as you're sticking them through enemy skulls, it doesn't really matter. Make sure you keep upgrading the quiver too, so you can carry more at once and have enough in reserve to take out a small army.