Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion will be launch titles on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been moved up a week to meet the Xbox Series X at launch on November 10.

Ubisoft announced the updated release today on the heels of a smorgasbord of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S information. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available at launch on November 10 for Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia. Not only that, with Watch Dogs Legion still due on October 29, it will also be available for Xbox Series S and X at launch.

Ubisoft says that both games will be available on the PS5 when it's released, but with an air of mystery still hanging around the PS5 release date, Ubisoft hasn't given us an exact date just yet. We can reasonably conclude that the PS5 will be out on or after November 10 – perhaps November 13, given Sony's propensity for weekend launches.

Along with a new release date, Ubisoft also confirmed an updated performance target for Valhalla on Xbox Series X. Back in May, Ubisoft suggested that it will run at "at least 30FPS" at 4K resolution the Series X, but the studio's now promised 4K / 60FPS performance. PS5 targets remain to be seen.

"In addition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will both leverage the consoles power by offering higher resolution textures and improved shadow quality to players, along with clutter density on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla," Ubisoft says. "Both games will be taking advantage of the Direct Storage, benefiting from faster loading times and a smoother world transversal experience."

To summarize, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available for all platforms at launch on November 10, and it will meet PS5 on its launch day (whenever that is). Watch Dogs Legion will launch before the next-gen consoles on October 29, but it will also be available for both next-gen consoles when they're released. After months of delays and roundabout release targets, these two games have finally given us some concrete next-gen launch titles to work with.