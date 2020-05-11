Assassin's Creed Valhalla will "run at least 30 FPS" at 4K on Xbox Series X

Update - May 12: Ubisoft affirmed these performance figures in a statement to GamesRadar. Here it is in full:

"Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at a minimum of 30 FPS. On Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we are committed to offer the best experience to our players by immersing them in the most beautiful worlds and environments we could create, and leveraging not only the graphics enhancements offered by the next generation of consoles, but also faster loading times and the new architectures."

Original story:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will hit "at least" 30 FPS at 4K resolutions on the Xbox Series X .

Ubisoft confirmed this frame rate in a statement to Eurogamer Portugal (translated by WCCF Tech ). "Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS," the publisher said. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can't wait to see the beautiful world we're creating in stunning 4K resolution."

It's worth noting that this is just Ubisoft's current estimate, meaning its expectations for the game's performance may rise as it finalizes the game and optimizes for next-gen hardware. That said, it's also worth noting that hitting 30 FPS at 4K falls short of the 4K60 targets that Xbox has all but written in the sky. As always, performance targets don't represent final, real-world benchmarks.

Granted, even high-end PCs struggle to run some games at 4K60 on max settings, so it's unrealistic to expect consoles to magically solve this performance race. At the same time, running 4K games at 30 FPS was the standard for the Xbox One X, and even that was subject to fluctuating frame rates. A rock-solid, never-moving 30FPS at 4K would be a good starting point for the Xbox Series X, but I suspect many prospective owners are hoping to see more of an improvement. It will be interesting to see how other 4K Xbox Series X games weigh in, especially first-party games from Xbox Games Studios.

We've reached out to Ubisoft for more details on Valhalla's projected performance and we'll update this story if we hear back.