Popular

Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $27 is back on Amazon for PS4 and Xbox One. Grab it before stock runs out (again)!

By

After going out of stock the first time, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is down to $27 on Amazon US once more

One of the best Black Friday game dealsso far has to be this discount from Amazn US on Assassin's Creed Odyssey, one of 2018's best releases so far, and a superb open world RPG in its own right. Amazon began selling the game for as little as $27 on PS4 and Xbox One earlier this week, down $33 (55%) from its going price of $59.99 (the game only came out last month, remember), but stocks inevitably ran dry as the wisest customers lapped up the offer quickly. 

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is $27 on PS4 and Xbox One at Amazon (save 55%)
This massive, 100 hour RPG set in ancient Greece is an excellent adventure, and well worth the 5 stars we awarded it. This saving is almost as huge as the world itself.View Deal

But, in a post-modern divine intervention, the deal is back and live on Amazon US right now for both platforms, though it likely won't last for long. That means you need to grab it now and grab it quick before the retailer decides enough is enough for this limited time offer. Trust us, we promise its worth every cent of this amazing $27 deal. A true Black Friday (or should that be Saturday?) bar-gain for every Assassin's fan in the creed. 

And if you need more, here are our Cyber Monday Xbox One deals and our Cyber Monday PS4 deals.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.  

Andy Hartup

Andy has been writing about games since 1999, when he nagged the Editors of his University newspaper so much they let him start a brand-new video games section. After that he worked in print mags for over 10 years before switching to the murky world of online editing, when he became Executive Editor on GamesRadar. Now he uses his ill-gotten power and influence to write endless, beard-stroking think-pieces on Destiny and Game of Thrones. Spoil the latest episode of the show, and he will cut you.