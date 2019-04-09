Where to find all Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Stele and grab those extra ability points

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Stele locations are the key to fast progression in Assassin's Creed. You'll find them hidden in tombs scattered around the map, often not always immediately obvious to find. However, if you can reach them they'll give you a free ability point without levelling up - vastly fast tracking the skills you can use. If you want to unlock abilities faster in Assassin's Creed Odyssey then these Ancient Steles are the secret, and we've got all the locations here.
There are 22 in total scattered around the map, usually in some sort of tomb and require some minor exploring to reach - not a huge amount, though. Sometimes there's a weak wall to smash through using your torch (hold right on the D-pad to equip) and then get to the end of a corridor, avoiding a few floor spikes and snakes to claim your prize.
Check the list below to see all the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Stele locations and collect those free ability points. In each case just head to the yellow circle where you'll find a question mark if you've never been there, or the named location if you have.
Phokis
1. Tomb of the First Pythia
Megaris
1. Tomb of Alkathous
Attika
1. Mycenaean Tomb of Ajax
2. Tomb of Eteokles
Boeotia
1. Tomb of Orion
Euboea
1. Artemision Tomb
Thasos
1. Parmenon Tomb
Lesbos
1. Tomb of Orpheus
Lemnos
1. Abandoned Tomb
Chios
1. Stony Sepulchre
Delos
1. Tomb of Brizo
Naxos
1. Giant Heroes Burial Ground
Paros
1. Alkaios Tomb
Kos
1. Tomb of Polybotes
Lakonia
1. Tomb of the Forgotten Hero
Arkadia
1. Tomb of the Daughter of Atlas
2. Waterfall of Styx
Elis
1. Tomb of the first Champion
2. Destroyed House of Oinomaos
Achaia
1. Tomb of Eurypylos
Argolis
1. Pheidon's Tomb
2. Agamemnon's Tomb