Ark: Survival Evolved cheats: All of the Ark console commands you need to dominate the dinosaurs

Staying alive after being stranded on an island full of dinosaurs can be a real challenge, so having a set of Ark: Survival Evolved cheats at your disposal can help to tip the balance in your favour. These take the form of Ark console commands, and the great news is that as well as PC players, those using PS4 and Xbox One can also use a majority of these codes. From activating God mode, to spawning in useful items and dinosaurs, there are many ways in which these Ark cheats can massively improve your odds of survival, or just let you mess around and have fun.

To open the console to enter these Ark console commands, you should press the following key or button combinations:

PC - Tab key (also works if using keyboard and mouse on a console)

- Tab key (also works if using keyboard and mouse on a console) PS4 - L1, R1, Square, and Triangle

- L1, R1, Square, and Triangle Xbox One - LB, RB, X, and Y

This will then give you a small bar along the bottom of the screen to enter the Ark cheats you want to use. When you're finished, just press the same key or button combination again to close the console.

These cheats should work 'as is' in single player, but in multiplayer you'll need to input EnableCheats [Password] with the admin password first, and may need to then prefix them with admincheat if you're playing on a server. We've listed what we consider to be the most useful Ark cheats below, with the console commands in bold which are not case-sensitive.

Ark cheats – Player console commands

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

God - Toggle God mode, prevents all damage apart from drowning

InfiniteStats - Refill your health, stamina, oxygen, food, and water

GMBuff - Combine God and InfiniteStats effects with extra experience points

EnemyInvisible - Every creature will leave you alone, even if you attack

LeaveMeAlone - Combine God, InfiniteStats, and EnemyInvisible effects

ChangeSize [value] - Adjust your character size by this multiplier, default = 1

Fly - Your character can fly

Ghost - Your character can pass through objects (no clip mode)

Walk - Cancels Fly and/or Ghost effects

Teleport - Moves you forward until you collide with an object or terrain

TeleportPlayerIDToMe [PlayerID] - Moves the specified player to you

TeleportPlayerNameToMe [PlayerName] - Moves the specified player to you

TeleportToPlayer [PlayerID] - Moves your character to the specified player

TeleportToPlayerName [PlayerName] - Moves you to the specified player

TPCoords [Lat] [Lon] [Altitude] - Moves your character to the specified GPS location. Refer to the full list of Ark Coordinates for more information

GiveCreativeMode - Sets you in Creative Mode

GiveCreativeModeToTarget - Sets the targeted player in Creative Mode

GiveCreativeModeToPlayer [PlayerID] - Sets specified player in Creative Mode

While in Creative Mode, players have no weight restrictions or crafting requirements, crafting is instant, all engrams are unlocked, God and InfiniteStats effects are applied, and more

Ark cheats – Spawn weapons, armor, and items

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

GiveWeaponSet [Tier] [Quality] - Spawns you all weapons in the specified tier

Weapon [Tier] is a required setting and must be one of the following numbers:

0 - Bow, Pike, Spear, Bola (Primitive)

1 - Assault Rifle, Shotgun, Longneck Rifle, Sword, Grenade (Basic)

2 - Compound Bow, Fabricated Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher, C4 Charge (Advanced)

3 - Tek Grenade, Tek Rifle, Tek Railgun, Tek Sword (Tek)

Weapon [Quality] is an optional setting and can either be a number from 0 to 20 or one of the following:

Primitive, Ramshackle, Apprentice, Journeyman, Mastercraft, Ascendant, Alpha

GiveArmorSet [Tier] [Quality] - Spawns you a full armor set in the specified tier and quality then equips it

Armor [Tier] is a required setting and must be one of the following:

0 (or Cloth), 1 (or Chitin), 2 (or Metal or Flak), 3 (or Tek), Hide, Fur, Desert, Ghillie, Riot, Scuba, Hazard

Armor [Quality] is a required setting and can either be a number from 0 to 20 or one of the following:

Primitive, Ramshackle, Apprentice, Journeyman, Mastercraft, Ascendant, Alpha

GiveItemSet [Tier] - Spawns you all items in the specified tier

Item [Tier] is a required setting and must be one of the following options:

0 - 90 Cooked Meat, 200 Stimberry, 2 Waterskin

1 - 2 Water Jar, 200 Stimberry, 90 Cooked Meat, 100 Medical Brew

2 - 100 Medical Brew, 100 Energy Brew, 100 Cactus Broth, 60 Cooked Meat Jerky, 2 Canteen

3 - 5 Shadow Steak Saute, 5 Enduro Stew, 5 Focal Chili, 5 Lazarus Chowder, 100 Medical Brew, 100 Energy Brew, 100 Cactus Broth, 90 Cooked Meat Jerky

Food - 30 Cooked Meat Jerky, 30 Prime Meat Jerky

Water - 1 Canteen refill

Brews - 100 Medical Brew, 100 Energy Brew

GiveResources - Spawn 50 units of each resource into your inventory

You can also use the following commands to spawn specific items to yourself or another player. Refer to the full list of Ark Blueprint Paths and Item IDs:

GiveItem [BlueprintPath] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint]

GiveItemNum [ItemNum] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint]

GiveItemToPlayer [PlayerID] [BlueprintPath] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint]

GiveItemNumToPlayer [PlayerID] [ItemNum] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint]

Within those commands, [Quantity] is the number of items added, [Quality] is an option from the above lists for weapons and armor, and [ForceBlueprint] is either 1 or True to add the blueprint, or 0 or False to add the item itself

GiveEngrams - Unlock all crafting recipes

GiveEngramsTekOnly - Unlock all Tek engrams

GiveColors [Quantity] - Gives you the requested quantity of each dye

Ark cheats – Spawn and tame dinosaurs

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

DoTame - Tame the targeted dinosaur, if it can be tamed

ForceTame - Tame the targeted dinosaur, which can be ridden without a saddle

ForceTameAOE [Radius] - Tame all dinosaurs in specified radius, default = 2000

Summon [Type] - Spawn the specified creature to your location

SummonTamed [Type] - Spawn the specified tamed creature to your location

GMSummon ["Type"] [Level] - Spawns a tamed creature of a set level

GiveDinoSet [Tier] [Quantity] - Spawns set of dinos with saddles

For [Type] options, refer to the full list of Ark Creature IDs, and [Tier] settings must be one of the following options:

0 - Raptor, Dilo, Trike

1 - Raptor, Carnotaurus, Thylacoleo

2 - Rex, Spino, Paracer, Therizinosaur

3 - Normal Rex, Rex with Tek Saddle, Daeodon, Yutyrannus, Therizinosaur

Flyers - Pteranodon, Tapejara with Tek Saddle, Argentavis, Quetzal

Mek - Mek with M.S.C.M., Mek with M.R.L.M., Mek with M.D.S.M., Element for each

SiegeMek - Mek with M.S.C.M., Element, Cannon Shell

MissleMek - Mek with M.R.L.M., Element, Rocket Pod

ShieldMek - Mek with M.D.S.M., Element

Argent - Argentavis

Extinction - Enforcer, Gasbags, Snow Owl, Gacha, Managarmr, Velonasaur

ForcePoop - Forces the dinosaur you are riding or targeting to poop

Ark cheats – Weather effects

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

CE [Type] - Start or stop the selected weather effect, from the list below:

The Island:

starttime, stoptime, heatwave, coldfront, makeitrain, fogitup

Scorched Earth:

start_superheat, stop_superheat, start_sandstorm, stop_sandstorm, start_electricalstorm, stop_electricalstorm, start_rain, stop_rain

Ragnarok:

"start rain", "stop rain", "start electricalstorm", "stop electricalstorm", "start sandstorm", "stop sandstorm", "start superheat", "stop superheat", Start_Volcano

Aberration:

startquake, stopquake

Extinction:

"start meteors"

Valguero:

SpawnRainbow, TestNorthernLights1

Looking for more help? Then check out our 10 essential Ark: Survival Evolved tips you should know before taking on the dinosaurs.