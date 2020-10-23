Apex Legends Switch version delayed to 2021

Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed, and will now launch next year in 2021.

Respawn announced the delay for the Switch version earlier today on the Apex Legends blog. Aside from the delay to next year, the Steam version of Apex Legends will be launching next month on November 4. The Switch version of Respawn’s game was tentatively planned for launch in Fall 2020, but they’ve pushed the port back to next year to make room for the Steam version and the launch of Season 7.

When Apex Legends comes to Steam, it’ll come with a few exclusive items. There’ll be Wattson, Octane, and Portal Gun Charms for everyone on the platform, Respawn announced earlier today.

That wasn't the only news for Apex Legends players today. At around 11 a.m. ET, a UFO appeared over the King's Canyon map, as you can see in the post just below.

There's not a lot we currently know about the UFO hovering over to the west of the King's Canyon map. The Apex Legends subreddit certainly seems to believe it's a teaser for the upcoming Season 7, and with the season little under two weeks away from release, that's a pretty sensible guess.

Speaking of, there's also a lot we don't know about Season 7 of Apex Legends, aside from a release date and the new Champions Edition of the game. Previously, a new character called Horizon had been leaked by dataminers before being teased by Respawn through in-game videos. Could this new character be the next contestant to enter the Apex Games?

