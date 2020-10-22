New character Horizon could be coming to Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment is teasing new character Horizon, the next Legend to be added to Apex Legends’ battle royale roster.

The short teaser that was released on the official Apex Legends Twitter shows a distorted transmission video message with difficult to understand audio as well as a figure that looks a lot like the unannounced Horizon. With help from subtitles, a Scottish voice could be heard saying, “A wee bit of betrayal, eh dearie? I was so daft.”

Horizon, who is rumoured to be Scottish scientist, was originally leaked after the Aftermarket Collection Event update went live in early October. Dataminers were able to find information about the new Legend with Biast12 on Twitter, a known dataminer and leaker for Apex Legends, revealing a 30 second video of Horizon.

The video had no audio but showed a clear image of Horizon who was talking and indicating to the camera. The caption on the tweet read “challenges_char_03” suggesting that the video is related to new Horizon character challenges. As well as the video, an image of a character badge was leaked with an icon of Horizon’s face.

It was originally thought by fans of the battle royale that a new Legend by the name of Valk would be the next to be added, although those rumours now seem lost in the talk around Horizon.

Season 6 of Apex Legends will be ending soon, and with Season 7 just around the corner perhaps now is the time for a new Legend to be added.