Dataminer uncovers code about an Apex Legends Arenas Mode

Dataminers have discovered information of what they purport is a new unannounced mode for Apex Legends : Arenas Mode.

Though we don't yet have much to go on, Shrugtal went poking around in the back end and shared a screenshot that details "arenas" and "arenas mode", including the suggestion that the upcoming mode will feature special UI slots.

Code was added with the 6.1 patch to support UI slots on the "Play" menu for a new "Arena" mode. Wondering if they're planning to transfer the Flashpoint-style healing into a smaller arena-sized squads mode. Would greatly help warming up and training for Apex. pic.twitter.com/K02xMcdKSuOctober 12, 2020

"They did mention wanting to bring Skull Town back," Shrugtal added in a follow-up tweet that pondered how an Arenas Mode might be implemented (thanks, Comic Book ). "Maybe this is the solution, for example, a "Skull Town-only" map with a handful of Squads?"

Of course, this is only rumour and speculation right now, and even if the code is real, there's no telling when – or even if – we'll see it activated. But given it seems to have been added in patch 6.1, here's hoping we'll see it sooner rather than later.

A brand new Apex Legends patch went live a couple of weeks ago, and data miners promptly uncovered a brand new character within the game's files : Horizon. According to the datminer themselves, the new character will be featured in a series of "Horizon Challenges," indicating that they might actually not be the next legend joining the Apex Games.

Apex Legends recently unveiled a new Champions Edition of the game , which bundles in a ton of extra content and unlocks existing characters.

The Champions Edition of Apex Legends is set to go live when Season 7 kicks off. There's no set release date for Season 7 as such, but the current Season 6 is set to wrap up on November 10. Apex Legends Champions Edition unlocks Caustic, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, Crypto, Revenant, Loba, and Rampart, all of which would usually cost 1,000 Apex Coins.