Apex Legends' cross-progression will arrive "next year"

Apex Legends developer Respawn has confirmed that cross-progression won't be happening until "next year".

When asked during a Reddit AMA about Apex Legends Season 10 , Emergence, and if there was "any rough timeline" on cross-progression to enable players to not only play with their pals on other platforms but also move seamlessly between them, too, Apex Legends ' director of communications, Ryan K. Rigney, said it was coming "next year".

"Cross progression is gnarly as hell in terms of being a problem to solve," he said in a candid response (thanks, PCGN ). "It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms. Different regions have different laws. It's a mess. But we're working on it, and we're committed to delivering it."

ICYMI, Respawn has already acknowledged that new Apex Legends character Seer is "a bit too strong" and has promised it will tweak his OP abilities "in an upcoming patch".

With a Passive heartbeat sensor, a Tactical ability that can disrupt revives and shield battery use, and an Ultimate Ability that can detect any enemies that are moving or shooting inside of it, some players have complained the latest recruit is a touch overpowered and dominating the battlefield – and it looks like Respawn agrees.

In the same Reddit AMA, when asked if players should "be expecting any balancing" on the new arrival any time soon, Respawn software engineer Travis Nordin said: "Seer has launched strong, which was the hope. He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see.

"With that being said [he] is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch."

Apex Legends recently banned over 2,000 players for "dashboarding" and abusing a matchmaking exploit that let high-level – or Predator – Legends take on less-experienced Bronze-level players in ranked play.