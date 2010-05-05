Apatow captures a Mad Man

Having made himself familiar to discerning TV viewers as Don Draper, a.k.a the world's most unfaithful husband, Mad Men star Jon Hamm is in talks to flex his comedy muscles in a film all about marriage.



This latest installment in the Apatow production line has been penned by Saturday Night Live alumnus Kristen Wiig. Wiig will also star in the as-yet-untitled wedding comedy alongside Rose Byrne and Maya Rudolph.

And the good news for small-screen fans doesn't stop there - David Feig has signed on to direct, marking Apatow and Feig's first collaboration since their short-lived, dearly beloved series Freaks & Geeks .



Dianne Wiest and Matt Lucas are also in talks for the project, which is tentatively set for release next May.



