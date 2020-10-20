AOC is playing Among Us with popular Twitch streamers tonight to encourage voting

AOC is playing Among Us with other popular Twitch streamers to encourage voting and help viewers craft a voting plan. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' stream will begin tonight, October 20, at 9pm ET/6pm PT. You can watch it here .

Join me, @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, & more on Twitch TONIGHT as we help folks make a voting plan at https://t.co/TskRLfhCt3 and officially declare orange sus on Among Us 🍊Tune in 9pm tonight at https://t.co/nZap5fuerN https://t.co/HeKMeDDjXfOctober 20, 2020

When AOC first tweeted about live-streaming some Among Us gameplay, the congresswoman was inundated with responses from streamers, casual gamers, and the odd journalist (yours truly, included). She settled on streaming with political commentator and former The Young Turks member Hasan Piker ( @hasanthehun ) and popular streamer Imane Anys ( @pokimanelol ).

There will be others joining the stream, but they haven't been announced yet. Piker discussed the plans for the stream earlier on his personal Twitch earlier in the day, stating that AOC and her reps were working on a list of streamers to go live with.

The stream won't just be AOC figuring out which crewmate is the most sus, as she'll be helping viewers craft a voting plan at iwillvote.com . With just two weeks to go until the US presidential election on November 3, it's crucial that everyone who can vote does so. Voting during a pandemic can be confusing, however, so it's great that people like AOC are helping others figure out how to request an absentee ballot, when to post that ballot, and any other voting problems or questions you may have.

This isn't the first time a politician has turned to video games to help spread the word on when and how to vote. As we previously reported , Joe Biden has an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island you can visit right now.