Kevin Feige cryptically teases Ant-Man 3: "The chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after Avengers: Endgame"

Marvel Phase 4 has already taken shape, but there are a few players absent from the line-up, namely Ant-Man. The super-sized hero appeared in two solo movies, yet a third – a movie that would round off the trilogy – has not been announced. Does that mean we've seen the last of Paul Rudd's cheeky Scott Lang? Not quite.

Speaking to the New York Times as part of a profile on Rudd in support of his new doppelganger movie Living With Us, head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige spoke cryptically about a third Ant-Man. “The chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after Endgame," Feige said. "Those that are off the board are off, and those that are still on, you never know.”

Ant-Man played an integral role in Avengers: Endgame, bringing quantum technology to the Avengers facility, which allowed the superhero team to save the day. After attending Stark's funeral, Scott was seen enjoying quality time with his daughter. With that in mind, Ant-Man's at a point where – should that chess piece not be used again – his story is relatively complete. However, the director of the two Ant-Man movies, Peyton Reed, has previously spoken about a potential third movie.

"I personally do have a trilogy arc in mind for them," Reed told /Film. "Some of which I share with Marvel, and some of which I haven’t."

Whatever the case, there's no doubt Ant-Man will appear in some size in the future, whether that's a solo movie, Avengers team-up, or Disney+ TV show.