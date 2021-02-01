Animal Crossing: New Horizons Valentine’s Day items are heading to the Nook Stop

Animal Crossing: New Horzions Valentine's Day items are on the way.

Isabelle, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons mascot, has today announced via the @animalcrossing Twitter account that limited edition Valentine’s Day items are now available at the Nook Stop in Resident Services up until February 14.

These items include a Chocolate Heart as well as a Heart-Shaped Bouquet which have replaced the Resetti Statue and Bean Tossing Kit that were available from January 28 - February 2/3.

Unfortunately, it appears that these items may be the only Valentine’s Day shenanigans taking place in New Horizons, which is rather disappointing considering the events that have gone on in previous games. In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, players would receive a limited edition hot chocolate from series favorite Brewster - the pigeon barista - as well as gifts and letters from other residents. Fingers crossed that Brewster will be reintroduced to the series sometime soon.

Nintendo’s 2020 runaway hit has already kicked 2021 off to a strong start with several new limited edition items hitting the store, along with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale update which is set to begin February 15. This is just the beginning of regular updates throughout 2021 as promised by Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser, in an interview last year.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become such a success in fact that it outsold the series’ previous installment Animal Crossing: New Leaf before the end of last year, and according to Nintendo’s ‘Consolidated Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2020’ has now sold 31.8 million copies.