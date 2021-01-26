Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale event stars new villager Dancer Pavé

The first Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale is just over two weeks away, and Nintendo's got a whole bunch of items and other cosmetics in the works for February as well.

A free update coming this Thursday, January 28, will prep New Horizons for the upcoming events, but they won't start until February proper. Beginning February 1, Festivale clothing will be available at the Able Sisters shop so you can prep an outfit before the event itself kicks off on February 15. This is when Dancer Pavé, a peacock villager, will come to your island's event plaza to set up shop – a colorful, carnival-infused, confetti-blasting shop at that.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale will work much like the events of previous games: during the event, you'll need to collect feathers floating around your island to trade with Pavé. Nintendo says you'll receive a "passionate dance" for your efforts, and you can also bring your friends along for the fun (or just to get their help finding the extra rare rainbow feather). Other Festivale reactions will be up for grabs at Nook's Cranny for a limited time.

Additional seasonal updates will roll out alongside the Festivale. From February 1 through Valentine's Day on February 14, Nook Shopping and the Nook Stop will offer event-exclusive items including chocolate hearts and heart bouquets, with additional Groundhog Day and Big Game Celebration items to come.