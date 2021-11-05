How to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Storage Shed and how it works

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 has brought swathes of new elements to the game. Ladders on cliffs ! Donation boxes ! Group stretching …? But few items are as downright essential as the new Storage Shed options. These new boxes of joy mean that you don’t need to traipse all the way back to your house storage to pick up that one mushroom, softwood, or other random crafting resource.

All you need to do is head to your Storage Shed and you can use it for taking out items and dropping things off. It even comes in two flavours; the Wooden Storage Shed which is a craftable item and the regular bigger Storage Shed. Here’s everything you need to know about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Storage Shed.

Where to find the Storage Shed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The regular large Storage Shed and the crafting recipe for the Wooden Storage Shed can both be found in the Nook Miles section of the machine at Residential Services. The crafting recipe will be printed out immediately for you to learn but you’ll have to order the larger shed for delivery the next day like other Nook Miles items. They both do exactly the same thing but they just look different.

The important thing though is that you’re going to have to have fully upgraded your house and upgraded your storage to at least the 500,000 bells level for them to appear. Yes, it stings but half a million bells now means never having to walk back to your house for anything later so it’s worth the investment. Head to Tom Nook to upgrade your house and storage and both sheds will be available on the day that the upgrades have been completed.

How to use the Storage Shed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So you don’t have to wait a day for remote storage access, you can immediately craft the Wooden Storage Shed option. This one is an exceptionally hungry craftable that requires 30 wood, 30 hardwood, 30 softwood and 10 iron nuggets. You can also craft multiple sheds so there’s no need to worry about finding just the one most useful place.

To use both sheds, all you have to do is approach them and interact. It will then ask whether you want to drop something off or take something out of storage. And that’s it. It’s exceptionally simple and feels like a game changer, especially positioned near a crafting bench out on your island.

Unfortunately you won’t be able to take a storage shed on any of your adventures to other islands. It just acts like a normal item so no unlimited tarantula storage is possible. Yes, we checked.

How to customise the Storage Shed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

And, of course, both sheds are customisable. You’ll need seven Customisation Kits to change the colour of the paint of the Wooden Storage Shed and it also costs seven kits to change the sticker on the larger main Storage Shed. You can customise this with your own design too so if you have an island logo then you can personalise your storage extension to make sure it fits in.

