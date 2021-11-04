Over 9,000 Animal Crossing: New Horizons new items discovered in 2.0 update datamine

Thousands of Animal Crossing: New Horizons new items have been revealed early through a massive datamine.

This comes from AnimalCrossingWorld, who datamined the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update, which has gone live a little ahead of schedule, and determined that there's well over 9,000 new items hidden away in the new update for New Horizons.

This means that there's potentially over 9,000 new items which could be making their way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons at some point in the future. There's a gigantic collection of sunglasses, masks, backpacks, clothing items, and other assortments buried within the brand new update which only just launched earlier today on November 4.

There's also a deluge of framed photos in the new update. As ACW reveals, there's framed photos of just about every Villager in the new update, which we can only assume will be launching at some point in the future through a free update. You could be able to hang photos of the Able Sisters, Kapp'n, Blathers, Brewster, and even series stalwart Mr. Rosetti all around your home.

This is no doubt incredibly welcome news for New Horizons players, as it means Nintendo surely has a slate of smaller, free updates planned for the game in the future. Tomorrow will see the launch of the game's first and final paid DLC, in the form of Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, but it seems like there's plenty left in the tank just yet.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets