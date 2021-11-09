Animal Crossing: New Horizons discovers how Brewster reacts when they can't afford coffee

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Brewster will offer the player a simple glass of water if they don't have the Bells to pay for some delicious coffee.

Just last week, Brewster the coffee-loving pigeon made his grand entrance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, opening up a new coffee shop within Blathers' museum. Now, one player has discovered that Brewster will serve you some water instead of coffee, if you enter his establishment without the Bells to pay for some coffee.

fun fact: if you don’t have any bells, brewster will bring you water pic.twitter.com/LdCmMFboXnNovember 8, 2021 See more

Yes, that is Brewster calling you poor. The coffee-roasting pigeon might've only just arrived in New Horizons last week, but he's wasted absolutely zero time getting stuck in to letting you know you're not good enough to sample his delectable coffee.

Elsewhere in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 which introduced Brewster, Kapp'n finally joined in the fun. The charming sea turtle can now spirit the player to and from lone islands out on the ocean, and it's actually through this method that the player encounters Brewster in the first place, as he's off searching for Gyroids.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC also debuted as the first and only paid DLC for New Horizons last week. This paid-for expansion offers up for Happy Home Designer-like features and home renovation options, perfect for those looking to get stuck into expanding their home. This might be the only paid-for expansion in New Horizons, but it's certainly a meaty one.

