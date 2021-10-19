Here’s every Animal Crossing: New Horizons cooking recipe spotted in the Direct

Following last week’s Animal Crossing Direct, fans have been desperate to get their hands on the Animal Crossing 2.0 update .

The 20-minute showcase featured more than its fair share of surprises and long-awaited announcements with the main ones being the return of pigeon barista Brewster and the first paid expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons , the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Another super exciting element that is coming to the island getaway game though, is the new farming and cooking mechanic , which will allow players to grow their own ingredients and use them to cook up tasty meals either to eat or display in their homes.

Thanks to one Reddit user , we now have a list of pretty much all the food items that appear in the latest trailer . According to the very helpful image, players will soon be able to cook up the likes of:

Pumpkin soup

Minestrone soup

Tomato/pumpkin salad

Mushroom salad

Calamari

Fish and chips

French fries with mushy peas

Baked potato

Sandwiches

Bagel

Skillet bread

Some sort of white sauce pasta dish

Spaghetti in red sauce

A green pepper pasta dish

Garlic naan

Pizza

Grilled Sea Bass

Cherry pie

Apple juice

Crepes

A range of fruit juices/mocktails

Jam

Pickled vegetables

Tea

Pretzels

Biscuits with icing on

Ramen

Tonkatsu (deep-fried pork cutlet and rice)

A traditional Japanese breakfast

Fresh fish

Stir fry

Shamrock milkshake

Canned fruits and vegetables

Strawberry shortcake

Snacks such as cookies and crisps

Croissants

Fresh bread

Popcorn

Sushi

Of course, this list is yet to be actually confirmed by Nintendo, and as the Reddit post details, this isn’t even every single food item found in the Direct as some are too pixelated to be identified and others might not have appeared at all.

We do know for certain though, that players will be able to grow the likes of wheat, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, sugarcane, and more. So that’s your pasta and baked potato dishes sorted! We are concerned about what islanders will need in order to make the Tonkatsu though…

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update will roll out to all players from November 5, 2021. The Happy Home Paradise DLC is also due to release on the same day however will cost players $24.99/£22.49 if bought by itself or can be bundled in with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for £34.99 / $49.99.

To catch up on everything coming to the game in the 2.0 update, take a look at our everything announced during the Animal Crossing direct round up.