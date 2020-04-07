All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes available, and how to craft them

To celebrate the start of spring, you'll start finding Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes on your island. These brand new recipes are crafted using cherry blossoms and other materials, and add a beautiful sakura-themed hue to your neighbourhood.
Cherry blossom season runs from April 1 - 10, annoyingly in line with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day, which means it makes it more difficult to find the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes. But, here's how to get them:
How to catch cherry blossoms
Firstly, you'll need to start hoarding cherry blossoms. You can catch them with your net, just make sure to be facing them - the big pink petals - just as you would a bug.
How to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes
You will find Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes in balloon presents - red, blue, yellow balloons rather than the striped bunny day balloons - that you can find soaring over your island.
Balloons spawn every five minutes (on the minutes that end in a four or a nine for that matter) so keep your ears peeled.
All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes available
Here are all the cherry blossom recipes currently available in game:
- Blossom-viewing lantern
- Cherry-blossom bonsai
- Cherry-blossom branches
- Cherry-blossom clock
- Cherry-blossom flooring
- Cherry-blossom petal pile
- Cherry-blossom pochette
- Cherry-blossom pond stone
- Cherry-blossom umbrella
- Cherry-blossom wand
- Outdoor picnic set
- Sakura-wood flooring
- Sakura-wood wall
For everything you need to know, here's our constantly updated Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.