All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes available, and how to craft them

Get in the Spring spirit with these cherry blossom recipes

animal crossing new horizons cherry blossom recipes
(Image credit: Nintendo)

To celebrate the start of spring, you'll start finding Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes on your island. These brand new recipes are crafted using cherry blossoms and other materials, and add a beautiful sakura-themed hue to your neighbourhood. 

Cherry blossom season runs from April 1 - 10, annoyingly in line with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day, which means it makes it more difficult to find the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes. But, here's how to get them:

How to catch cherry blossoms

Firstly, you'll need to start hoarding cherry blossoms. You can catch them with your net, just make sure to be facing them - the big pink petals - just as you would a bug.

How to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You will find Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes in balloon presents - red, blue, yellow balloons rather than the striped bunny day balloons - that you can find soaring over your island. 

Balloons spawn every five minutes (on the minutes that end in a four or a nine for that matter) so keep your ears peeled.

All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes available

Here are all the cherry blossom recipes currently available in game:

  • Blossom-viewing lantern
  • Cherry-blossom bonsai
  • Cherry-blossom branches
  • Cherry-blossom clock
  • Cherry-blossom flooring
  • Cherry-blossom petal pile
  • Cherry-blossom pochette
  • Cherry-blossom pond stone
  • Cherry-blossom umbrella
  • Cherry-blossom wand
  • Outdoor picnic set
  • Sakura-wood flooring
  • Sakura-wood wall

For everything you need to know, here's our constantly updated Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.

