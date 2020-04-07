All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes available, and how to craft them

To celebrate the start of spring, you'll start finding Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes on your island. These brand new recipes are crafted using cherry blossoms and other materials, and add a beautiful sakura-themed hue to your neighbourhood.

Cherry blossom season runs from April 1 - 10, annoyingly in line with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day, which means it makes it more difficult to find the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes. But, here's how to get them:

How to catch cherry blossoms

Firstly, you'll need to start hoarding cherry blossoms. You can catch them with your net, just make sure to be facing them - the big pink petals - just as you would a bug.

How to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You will find Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes in balloon presents - red, blue, yellow balloons rather than the striped bunny day balloons - that you can find soaring over your island.

Balloons spawn every five minutes (on the minutes that end in a four or a nine for that matter) so keep your ears peeled.

All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes available

Here are all the cherry blossom recipes currently available in game:

Blossom-viewing lantern

Cherry-blossom bonsai

Cherry-blossom branches

Cherry-blossom clock

Cherry-blossom flooring

Cherry-blossom petal pile

Cherry-blossom pochette

Cherry-blossom pond stone

Cherry-blossom umbrella

Cherry-blossom wand

Outdoor picnic set

Sakura-wood flooring

Sakura-wood wall

For everything you need to know, here's our constantly updated Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.