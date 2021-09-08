Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster could be coming soon according to leaker

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may see the return of Brewster's familiar face soon if the claims of a Nintendo leaker are to be believed.

Following several rumors that fan-favorite character Brewster is finally making his return to the Animal Crossing series, Twitter user @SamusHunter2 claims that a major update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will likely introduce Brewster and his cafe The Roost and that it is likely to happen in November.

The Nintendo leaker - who has previously correctly predicted news about the Monster Hunter Rise 2.0 update - has posted a thread on the site which answered a number of questions they claim they have received from their followers regarding several Nintendo projects. This includes hints towards The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 , the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, Splatoon 3 , and more.

ACNHThe major update, that will likely introudce Brewster and his bar where you can meet old friends, is set to be released in November at maximum. The team has taken precautions to install the Halloween event without requiring a new update in case of delay after SeptemberSeptember 4, 2021 See more

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons-related tweet also added that: "[Nintendo] has taken precautions to install the Halloween event without requiring a new update in case of delay after September." Dataminers also previously discovered several new Halloween items buried deep within the 1.11 update which is the same update the leaker is referring to.

Like all leaks, it’s wise to take this claim with a grain of salt. Although most Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans are desperate to see the pigeon barista’s return, there’s not actually been any official word from Nintendo saying that this is definitely happening. All we do know is that Nintendo has confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get "more free content" later this year - which does line up with Hunter Samus’ November prediction.