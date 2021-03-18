Animal Crossing: New Horizons based horror short ‘Don’t Peek’ is getting a feature film

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons horror short film ‘Don’t Peek’ by Julian Terry is set to get a feature film adaptation by Timur Bekmambetov.

Don’t Peek was originally uploaded to YouTube in October 2020, and later appeared at SXSW Online film festival. In the short, a woman is enjoying her Animal Crossing island late at night when she begins to notice her actions in-game affect her real surroundings.

After playing around with opening drawers and turning out lights, she notices a strange figure who appears in the doorway to her virtual home and begins speaking to her in-game. This frightening creature then makes its way into the real world and let’s just say, things get pretty spooky. You can watch Don’t Peek below, if you’re brave enough that is.

Originally shared via Deadline , Timur Bekmambetov who is known for directing Angelina Jolie-led film Wanted and producing the first-person action film Hardcore Henry, will be turning the short into a feature-length film. Bekmambetov also shared the news via Twitter today, tweeting that “I just wanted to have the best @animalcrossing island, now I have to worry about staying alive. Game on, @julianjterry.”

I just wanted to have the best @animalcrossing island, now I have to worry about staying alive. Game on, @julianjterry. https://t.co/N56h8twoi0March 17, 2021 See more

The short’s original director Julian Terry also tweeted about the feature film news today, adding: “Thank you so much to everyone who helped make it go viral!” Which is how the film has managed to garner such an audience.

This is just one of several upcoming video game-based movies and TV shows, including the highly anticipated Uncharted movie , the Mortal Kombat movie , the Resident Evil reboot movie , Borderlands movie , not to mention The Last of Us TV show , and Resident Evil Netflix series.