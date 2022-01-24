Andrew Garfield explains how he and Tobey Maguire watched Spider-Man: No Way Home without being recognized

You may remember the story of how Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire managed to sneak into an opening night screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home without being spotted.

Now, Garfield has expanded on the "surreal", surprisingly low-key moment in a new interview on The Jess Cagle Show (H/T ComicBook.com).

Explaining how neither man was recognized, Garfield said: "If Tobey and I just kind of put on a baseball cap and wear our Covid N95 masks, we just look like a couple of white guys and that's kind of that. We're just two other white guys who like Spider-Man, and we go and get our popcorn and we hang. It was really that simple."

Garfield continued: "There was no moment where we felt like we were gonna get mobbed. It was really fun, it was a sweet little private hang we had. It was surreal."

The screening – which was the first time The Social Network actor had ever seen the final cut of No Way Home – was, according to Garfield, "one of those moments that you'll never forget."

That goodwill has continued to spread into Spidey’s fanbase. Not long after No Way Home’s release – and Garfield’s many, many denials that he wouldn’t be returning as the webhead – fans started clamoring for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

While there’s no news on that front, Garfield will always have the memories of kicking back with Tobey Maguire, all while the rest of the audience remained blissfully unaware. That’s big Peter 3 energy.

