An Xbox Series X unboxing video surfaces a month out from launch

An Xbox Series X unboxing video has made its way online, with just under a month until the worldwide launch of Microsoft's next-gen consoles.

The video, which you can see below, comes from YouTube user Willy Crow. It is unclear how this video ended up online, but the footage below looks like a legitimate leak.

On top of that, the unboxing video isn't filmed in English, so it's not clear in which territory the user procured the Xbox Series X ahead of its launch next month. In the video itself, the user unboxes the console from start to finish, showcasing the controller, the Xbox Series X console, and a myriad of cables.

It's worth mentioning that Xbox Series X retail units have been spotted in warehouses. As you can see below, a Reddit user noted that Xbox Series X units have arrived in a warehouse, ahead of a worldwide release next month on November 10.

First Xbox Series X consoles coming in, ready to ship to storeshttps://t.co/PNLovoSC4O pic.twitter.com/aO7sk2iyKxOctober 12, 2020

There's finally less than a month to go until the first next-gen consoles are available around the world. The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S both launch on November 10, the same day as Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla releases (which moved its release date up by a week to be a day one launch for the new consoles).

Plus, if you fancy learning more about Microsoft's next-gen consoles, be sure to read our guide to the Xbox Series X in detail.

