America's Got Talent, but it's a Skyrim mod

Skyrim gets transformed into an episode of America's Got Talent thanks to this hilarious mod.

Bethesda's mammoth RPG is already filled to the brim with activities to partake in, but since its release all the way back in 2011, modders have been adding all manner of weird and wonderful new content to Skyrim. This includes a mod that effectively transforms the game into an episode of America's Got Talent, and it's certainly got our vote.

The Skyrim's Got Talent – Improve as a Bard mod adds a new bard progression system that lets you improve your musical talent. You start out sounding awful, but with enough hard work and dedication, you can rise through the ranks to become a virtual superstar. "The way will be tough, maybe worth it, but definitely funny," says the mod's trailer (opens in new tab).

NPCs will be on hand to let you know if they're enjoying the entertainment, but they're also not afraid to tell you if you're offending their ears. Some are relatively polite about it, offering feedback such as "Sorry... it's not very good". Others, however, give criticism that's downright crushing, exclaiming things like, "By the gods, my ears..." and "No more, no more!!"

The mod was first released last year, but it's recently received an update that adds new songs for all bard levels and instruments, as well as around 80 new ways for NPCs to react. The update also adds some "beautiful serenades" for Lurbuk, which you can enjoy in the video below.

The Skyrim's Got Talent mod comes from the popular and very talented JaySerpa. Some of their other works include a mod that allows NPCs to reject your marriage proposals and one that turns the game into a Harry Potter RPG with a series of magical lessons at the College of Winterhold.

