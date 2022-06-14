Upcoming mod turns Skyrim into a Harry Potter RPG

By published

Wands at the ready

Skyrim
(Image credit: Bethesda / JeySerpa)

Someone is working on a Skyrim mod that makes the College of Winterhold more like Hogwarts, and we can't wait.

The College of Winterhold currently offers Skyrim players a place to train in the ways of magic. But fans have long felt that this element of the game is too fleeting and underdeveloped to really give you the feeling of attending a magic school. Thankfully, an upcoming mod from popular modder JaySerpa (opens in new tab) is set to expand the college with lessons and practical tests, effectively bringing a Hogwarts-style experience to Bethesda's RPG.

The College of Winterhold – Quest Expansion mod (opens in new tab) adds seven new missions which you undertake after completing the First Lessons quest before embarking on the Saarthal field trip. These new quests act as a series of "magical lessons". You'll get instructed by your professor on a particular spell, after which you'll spend some time studying before returning to them to assess your new magical ability with a practical exam.

The mod isn't available yet, but its creator has kindly shared a trailer to give us an idea of how it's shaping up. The footage showcases the first of the mod's seven quests where the player must learn a spell that allows them to breathe underwater before setting out on a mission to apply their newfound magical knowledge with a spot of deep-sea diving.

The modder hasn't specified when The College of Winterhold – Quest Expansion will be available, but we already can't wait to enroll in the new and improved College of Winterhold.

Recently, JaySerpa brought more realism to Skyrim with a mod that allows NPCs to reject your marriage proposals with hilarious responses like "Woah! Not even I'm that drunk!"

If role-playing is your jam, take a look at our pick of the best RPGs to lose hundreds of hours in. 

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.