Amazon Prime Gaming giving out 3 LucasArts point-and-click classics this summer

Amazon Prime Gaming is giving out three classic LucasArts point-and-click adventure games this summer, and the first one's out today.

A new game will be added to Prime Gaming on the first of July, August, and September. Today's freebie is The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, a slightly modernized version of the 1990 original. August 1 will bring 1992's Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, and September 1 will finish things off with 1993's Sam & Max: Hit the Road.

These three LucasArts games will roll out alongside the usual monthly freebies. This month will see six additional titles added to the Prime Gaming library: Telltale Games' Batman: The Enemy Within, Double Fine's 3D rogue-like RAD, a gorgeously illustrated text adventure in The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, cyberpunk point-and-click thriller Tales of the Neon Sea, factory sim Automachef, and 2D puzzle-platformer Portal Dogs.

All of these games will be available to all Prime Gaming subscribers, and once you claim them, you'll be able to keep them forever. If you cancel your subscription, whether immediately after claiming these games or at some point in the future, you'll still be able to access them. However, you will need to claim them during the month they're released, as Prime Gaming doesn't let you retroactively claim everything released up until the day you start your subscription. Last month's freebies were led by Battlefield 4 , for instance, and those are no longer available.

LucasArts has been in the news a bit lately, but mainly tangentially thanks to the new Indiana Jones game in the works at Bethesda-owned (and now Microsoft-owned ) studio MachineGames, best known for the modern Wolfenstein games. As Bethesda head Todd Howard recently revealed, the original pitch for that game goes all the way back to 2009 – not quite as old as LucasArts' Indiana Jones adventure game, but a long time coming nonetheless.

