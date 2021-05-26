Amazon Australia has some big discounts on PS5 games right now

With first party Sony games going for AU$124.95 nowadays, buying the best PS5 games isn't exactly cheap. Titles like Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and The Nioh Collection haven't dropped dramatically below their RRP since launch, but if you're lucky enough to have a PS5 and have been waiting for a sale, well, this is the best we've seen so far.

A lot of retailers are currently offering discounts on PS5 and PS4 games as part of Sony's Days of Play promotion, but Amazon is undercutting them by at least a single dollar (meanwhile, Sony's own digital offerings are fairly negligible). Amazon shipping is free for orders over AU$39, which shouldn't be a problem since all games listed below are pricier than that.

Here are the PS5 games:

Demon's Souls | AU$88 (usually AU$124.95)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate | AU$88 (AU$124.95)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales | AU$64 (usually AU$94.95)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | AU$75 (usually AU$109.95)

The Nioh Collection | AU$88 (usually AU$124.95)

Of course, there's every chance you don't have a PS5 thanks to the console's infamous stock shortage. If you're on the lookout for one, keep an eye on our guide on where to buy PS5 in Australia - there's been a fair bit of activity this week on the stock front.

If you're after some PS4 classics, most of the PlayStation Hits range is available at the moment for a small AU$11. We've seen these games that cheap before, but if you're after the likes of God Of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn, it's well worth a look.

Looking for more great Aussie discounts on everything PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo? Check out the best gaming deals in Australia - it's updated every day.